EOS Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By .com

EOS Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $3.1750 by 05:25 (10:25 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, up 10.36% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 21.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $2.9491B, or 0.46% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.9834 to $3.1750 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.62%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.3533B or 1.38% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.6496 to $3.1750 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 86.18% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $22,727.3 on the .com Index, up 14.12% on the day.

was trading at $668.63 on the .com Index, a gain of 12.02%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $422.4946B or 65.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $74.6973B or 11.56% of the total cryptocurrency market value.