Elon Musk’s Ignorant Tweet About Pronouns

It’s so easy…not to say anything.

Welp, girls, gays, allies, and theys, it looks like Elon Musk is back on his ignorant bullshit again, because recently, for some reason, he shared this tweet about personal pronouns. Mind you, he was in no way shape or form invited into this conversation, and yet, he spoke:

Like…I’m not exactly sure what the narrative is here? Are you pro or are you dumb?

And then, because he’s Elon, he decided to dig his hole EVEN deeper when he responded to an article calling him out for his ignorance:

@cleantechnica I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare

I personally do not care what Elon thinks re: the aesthetic of ones pronouns — especially coming from a man who gave his baby a name that most people cannot pronounce — but I DID enjoy all the tweets roasting Elon:

1.

This, from the guy who leaned on his keyboard and was like, “That’s a great baby name.” https://t.co/iUlp0tqp0J

2.

Imagine naming your infant son "X Æ A-12," and then complaining about how hard it is to call trans people by the right pronouns. https://t.co/UqNqbugaqh

3.

man named his child after a tracking number and he’s worried about pronouns https://t.co/x4yYKJFBjy

4.

@elonmusk @cleantechnica Fellas, what's more an aesthetic nightmare? Using words that already exist in the English language, or giving your kid a name that sounds like a rejected Doctor Who character?

7.

Not you being worried about “esthetics” when you named your baby Bang Bang Boogie Say Up Jumped The Boogie To The Rhythm Of The Boogie The Beat https://t.co/4dzvwDCyMh

8.

@elonmusk @cleantechnica So you a billionaire, is mad about people having preferred pronouns? You named your child like a type of software system but pronouns are an issue?

10.

are you familiar with languages that feature formal/informal pronoun distinctions as well as male/female/neuter singular pronouns e.g. idk afrikaans https://t.co/8bBBFP68Nv

Writer’s note: In case you didn’t know, Elon is South African, where the primary language is, you guessed it, Afrikaans.

11.

imagine the guy who created this talking about “esthetic nightmare”s https://t.co/yCDKVEiuz9

12.

@Lefty_Jew @elonmusk @cleantechnica If I lived in a glass house I would simply not toss stones.

16.

cis people learning to pronounce X Æ A-12 vs cis people learning to refer to a singular person as "they,quot; https://t.co/rh6rwi5QPC

19.

In conclusion:

After what you initially named your own child, this tweet is truly ironic. https://t.co/n3YkVfGZcu

