Elon Musk’s Ignorant Tweet About Pronouns

It’s so easy…not to say anything.
Welp, girls, gays, allies, and theys, it looks like Elon Musk is back on his ignorant bullshit again, because recently, for some reason, he shared this tweet about personal pronouns. Mind you, he was in no way shape or form invited into this conversation, and yet, he spoke:
And then, because he’s Elon, he decided to dig his hole EVEN deeper when he responded to an article calling him out for his ignorance:
I personally do not care what Elon thinks re: the aesthetic of ones pronouns — especially coming from a man who gave his baby a name that most people cannot pronounce — but I DID enjoy all the tweets roasting Elon:
1.
2.
3.
4.
7.
8.
10.
11.
12.
16.
19.
In conclusion:
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!