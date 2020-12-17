Ellen DeGeneres Is In Agonizingly Excruciating Pain While At Home With Covid-19

Ellen DeGeneres wants everyone to know that she’s in a whole lot of pain. The controversial talk show host has revealed that she has been suffering from excruciating back pain but thankfully is feeling much better after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Ellen took to her social media account this week to let her fans know that she’s feeling “very good” now. However, she also stated that she suffered from excruciating back pain.

Ellen DeGeneres Is In Excruciating Pain While At Home With Covid-19

“One thing that they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain,” DeGeneres said. “Didn’t know that that was a symptom but I talked to some other people — back pain. Who knew, how come? Back pain, bad.”

But the CDC says that fevers r chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, and a new loss of taste or smell are among the symptoms of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there’s some speculation that 2020 might bring the end to Ellen DeGeneres’ show. The Ellen Show is apparently losing sponsors, A-listers and viewers as no one wants anything to do with her following her workplace misconduct scandal. Here’s what you need to know.

This all comes after several reports have indicated that Ellen is certainly not the ‘Queen of Nice’ or at least, when it comes to the way she has treated people in the past. Others say that Ellen is the kind of person who doesn’t want anyone to speak to her unless spoken to, let alone chew gum in her presence. The show is currently being investigated for it’s “toxic work environment” following allegations made that Ellen is perhaps one of the most difficult people to work with in the entertainment industry.

According to BuzzFeed News, staff and sources with “knowledge of the situation” claims that the show has lost advertisers and is now struggling to book A-list guests and if that weren’t enough, has also seen a significant dip in the ratings.

“We’re trying to be a content house, but we have no content,” one employee said.

“For the first time, everyone was starting to ask us, ‘If you have an idea, tell us because we will listen. If you have an idea for a celeb, even if they’re not A-list or famous, we’ll take anyone who will bring us numbers and eyeballs,’” the staffer said. “That’s when they started to be real with us and essentially said, ‘Give us anything because we need help.’ Our old strategy doesn’t work anymore.”

