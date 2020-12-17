Dylan Sprouse Is Returning to TV For Mindy Kaling’s New HBO Max Comedy

Dylan Sprouse is ready for his TV glow-up.

According to Variety, the former Disney Channel actor has officially signed on to star in Mindy Kaling‘s forthcoming HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, his first major TV gig since leading The Suite Life of Zach and Cody with his twin brother Cole Sprouse of Riverdale fame. Dylan joins previously announced actors Pauline Chalamet (yes, Timothée‘s sister), Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

So what’s it about? The series takes place at Essex College, a fancy university in New England, and follows four female roommates who all have interactions with Dylan’s character, Nico, a junior at the school. Chalamet is set to play Kimberly, the valedictorian of her working-class high school in Arizona while Kaur will play Bela, the class clown from northern New Jersey. Meanwhile, Rapp will play Leighton, who fits right into Essex’s posh society, and Scott will play Whitney, a rising soccer star.