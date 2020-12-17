Dumb things everyone ignores in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is quite the looker on PC. In fact, it may be one of the more visually stunning titles out right now. It takes advantage of modern gaming tech, utilizing features like DLSS and ray tracing to improve performance and increase the realism of lighting, shadows, and reflections. With ray tracing effects turned all the way up, you can look in a storefront window and see just about everything reflected back, just as it would be in real life.

Well, except yourself. For some reason, with the exception of some specific moments in the game, your character in Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have gone full vampire.

Whether this was an oversight on CD Projekt Red’s part or a deliberate decision is anybody’s guess. You could reckon that CD Projekt Red had so much other work to do rushing Cyberpunk 2077 out that a few smaller details were skipped over. On the flip side, it’s possible the extra work to reflect your character in mirrors and windows would’ve meant the game took more of a performance hit. Whatever the answer to this riddle is, it’s a fairly silly omission in a game that puts a lot of emphasis on ultra-realistic visuals.