Disney Hints At Plans For ‘Blade’, Disney+ Shows

Disney’s huge investor call on Dec. 10 was big on reveals for new shows and films coming from the likes of Marvel, LucasFilm, and Pixar. The company committed to around 25 new Disney+ shows from across its popular brands, making the new platform an even hotter commodity than it already was.

What the event was short on, however, was a sense of the release schedule for most of these projects. Only a handful of newly revealed animated films got new release dates, while the vast majority of Star Wars and Marvel projects were left with nothing. Blade got little more than a mention with no updates.

However, intrepid fans have spotted something in the official investor day programming guide that could offer some surprising hints about release plans for Marvel Studios’ various films and Disney+ shows.

When is Marvel’s ‘Blade’ reboot releasing?

Marvel's 'Blade' reboot is announced in 2019.

One of the bigger question marks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s release schedule is the Blade reboot. Set to star Mahershala Ali as the famous vampire hunter, the film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year and was only briefly touched on at the investor call with no new info.

One of the more surprising aspects of the programming guide, which claims to list Marvel projects in release order, is where it places Blade. The reboot is listed after Black Panther II (July 8, 2022) and before Captain Marvel 2 (November 11, 2022). A 2022 release is much sooner than most fans expected, and seems a little ambitious, given that the film doesn’t even have a writer or director attached yet.

Then again, a smaller-scale character like Blade could move through production quicker than, say, an Avengers sequel. Also worth noting is that Disney has an untitled Marvel Studios release date pegged for Oct. 7, 2022. A horror-themed film like Blade would be right at home in the spooky season.

When are the new Disney+ shows premiering?

A slew of Marvel original shows is coming to Netflix.

Another surprise hinted at in the programming guide concerns the landslide of original Marvel shows planned for Disney+. In particular, their release order and pace seem different than anticipated, which might be to the delight of some fans.

While Hawkeye remains on track for late 2021 despite filming delays, it’s now set to come out after Ms. Marvel. The latter series was announced long after Hawkeye and was presumed to be coming in 2022 alongside She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Surprising, sure, but great news for fans of Kamala Khan.

The new Marvel series announced during the call didn’t sport release dates, but given the size of Marvel productions, it was fair for fans to assume that they’d be waiting a while. Instead, the programming guide suggests that Ironheart, Armor Wars, and Secret Wars will all be coming before the end of 2022. While their listings lack any dates, they are listed before The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is confirmed for the 2022 holiday season.

Ironheart follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a genius teen inventor who creates a suit of armor to rival Iron Man. Armor Wars will follow War Machine (Don Cheadle) as he deals with evildoers who have hijacked Tony Stark’s technology. Finally, Secret Invasion will follow Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the good-natured Skrull, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they combat an evil group of Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth with their shape-shifting powers.