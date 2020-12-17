Diane Francis: Pandering to the panda is why Trudeau’s China policy has failed

Article content continued

But the CBC reported that behind the scenes, “the military and diplomats were at odds over the People’s Liberation Army training program,” and diplomats were worried the decision to cancel the exercise “might aggravate Beijing.”

In the United States, Sen. Marco Rubio, chair of the Senate intelligence committee, also warned Western governments to be wary of doing business with McKinsey because of its alignment with China’s establishment. Barton served as its managing director for nine years.

Photo by Cole Burston/Bloomberg files

“Unfortunately, Canada is no stranger to the complex influence game McKinsey plays with China,” Rubio said in a statement last week to the Globe and Mail. “Before becoming Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton went from serving on the advisory board of the China Development Bank to running McKinsey’s global operations.”

In 2019, the Liberals stonewalled Tory demands that Barton disclose his Chinese client list. McKinsey client confidentiality rules were cited and Barton was forced to put his investments into a blind trust. The New York Times later revealed that McKinsey does business with 22 of China’s 100 largest state-owned enterprises, and the firm has gleefully helped raise the stature of the country’s Communist regime, despite its misdeeds.

Barton was the perfect front man for the Liberal Beijing boosters who wield much influence in this country. They include former prime minister Jean Chrétien, Sen. Peter Harder, the Desmarais family and its Power Corporation, as well as the Canada China Business Council.