Diana Taurasi will retire ‘the minute you see that I suck’

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi is WNBA royalty, the league’s all-time leading scorer, a three-time champion, two-time WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player and a 14-time All-WNBA selection who has achieved more than a simple website bio can list.

She’s also a 38-year-old who averaged 18.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 19 regular-season games played amid the COVID-19 pandemic inside the league bubble site at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Those thinking that Taurasi is finished proving age is only a number as it pertains to her career should reconsider.

“There are times where I’m like, ‘Is it time to move on?’ And not only basketball, but as far as just your life and career and what’s next, but I feel like this is what’s next for me,” Taurasi told Katie Barnes of ESPNW. “There’s just this chapter at the end that I want to maximize. I’m going to do everything I can to play at a high level. I say this to a lot of my good friends: ‘The minute you see that I suck, tell me and I’m out.’ Instead of lying to me, someone let me know!”

Taurasi continued:

“I’m not stopping; I don’t feel like I should stop right now. Who knows? In six months, it could be a different story. But right now, people ask me what I want to do after basketball … I’m doing basketball right now. I’m doing everything I can to be on the court. Not to be in the front office, not to coach. My sole objective is to be on the court and to be badass. It’s just simple.”

The hope is that fans will be able to watch Taurasi play in-person at in-market venues in 2021. She deserves a fitting sendoff whenever she decides to call time on her once-in-a-generation career.