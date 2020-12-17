Diamonds are having their worst year in almost a decade

Article content continued

However, he cautioned that the effects of the pandemic would persist.

“While the diamond industry ends the year on a positive note, we must recognize the risks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presents to sector recovery both for the rest of this year and as we head into 2021,” Cleaver said.

The company and Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s largest producer, have reduced the amount of diamonds available to buyers in an attempt to hold up prices, analysts say.

That has helped prices to rise as consumer demand returns and companies restock their inventories, according to Anish Aggarwal, a partner at consulting firm Gemdax.

“We expect this to continue until the second quarter of 2021,” he said. “At that point the supply chain will be restocked and economies will have opened up a bit. Only then we’ll have a clearer idea of where the market’s going to go longer term.”

While prices for small diamonds remain weak, those for larger one-carat stones have risen 1.6 per cent since the beginning of October, according to pricing provider Rapaport.

Analysts at Citigroup said diamond sales should “recover significantly” next year as consumer demand returned. DeBeers’ sales in the past three cycles averaged US$450 million, the bank said, the highest level since mid-2019.

