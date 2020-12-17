Denmark Toughens Rape Law to Include Sex Without Consent

Denmark toughened its rape law on Thursday by criminalizing sex without explicit consent, a long-awaited victory for assault survivors and human rights groups.

In order to bring a rape charge, the law previously required proof of violence, threat or evidence that the victim was unable to fend off the assault. But the new legislation broadens the definition.

“Now it becomes clear that if both parties do not agree to sex, then it is rape,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said after lawmakers unanimously approved the measure, which takes effect on Jan. 1.

Denmark regularly leads indexes on gender equality and access to justice. Its sexual assault laws already criminalized marital rape, and the legal definition of rape includes acts other than sexual intercourse.