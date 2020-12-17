Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.10% By .com

© . Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.10%



.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.10% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.55% or 15.6 points to trade at 627.4 at the close. Meanwhile, Oersted A/S (CSE:) added 2.31% or 25.00 points to end at 1107.00 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 1.85% or 17.6 points to 967.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.01% or 4.50 points to trade at 107.60 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) declined 2.20% or 305 points to end at 13575 and Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) was down 1.60% or 1.6 points to 96.1.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 76 to 59 and 19 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 0.71% or 0.34 to $48.16 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 0.49% or 0.25 to hit $51.33 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 1.84% or 34.15 to trade at $1893.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.41% to 6.0738, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4404.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.67% at 89.757.