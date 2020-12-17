You can save on a few of the latest Macs this week at retailers like Amazon, Adorama, and B,amp;H Photo. These sales include discounts on the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, with up to $400 off select models.

Note: is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Notable deals include $50 off the new M1-enabled Mac mini (512GB), priced at $849.00 on B,amp;H Photo. Otherwise, you’ll find $50 off the new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) at Amazon, up to $400 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019, and up to $100 off various iMacs.

iMac

21.5-inch iMac (Mid 2020) 3.6GHz Quad-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,249.99 ($50 off, lowest price)

21.5-inch iMac (Mid 2020) 3.0GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,449.99 ($50 off)

27-inch iMac (Mid 2020) 3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,699.00 ($100 off)

27-inch iMac (Mid 2020) 3.8GHz 8-Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $2,199.00 ($100 off)

MacBook Pro

13-inch MBP (Late 2020) M1 Chip, 512GB – $1,449.99 ($50 off)

16-inch MBP (Late 2019) 2.6GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $2,099.00 ($300 off)

16-inch MBP (Late 2019) 2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD – $2,399.00 ($400 off, lowest price)

Mac mini

Mac mini (Late 2020) M1 Chip, 256GB – $669.00 ($30 off)

Mac mini (Late 2020) M1 Chip, 512GB – $849.00 ($50 off)

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple’s iMac line by visiting our guides for the Best iMac Deals and Best MacBook Deals. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B,amp;H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you’re shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: Holiday Sales Hit Apple's iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini (Up to $400 Off)" first appeared on .com

Discuss this article in our forums