David Price not certain to return to Dodgers in 2021

David Price sat out the 2020 MLB season due to concerns about COVID-19, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher apparently has yet to commit to 2021.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Thursday that there is no guarantee that Price will pitch in 2021, suggesting that the pitcher still has some uncertainly over the virus situation.

“David is very in-tune with what’s going on, is very intelligent,” Roberts said, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “As things become more clear, David will make a choice for him and his family.”

It’s worth noting that Price said on Twitter earlier on Thursday that he hoped to be able to pitch next season.