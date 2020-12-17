Danny Reagan Might Stop Being a ‘Rogue Cop’ Because of Protests

This season of Blue Bloods we might see multiple Reagans change. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) has always been a hot head, but he might change because of protests, according to the show’s executive producer.

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 included the Defund the Police movement

Season 11 started with acknowledging the Defund the Police movement. The goal is to re-allocate the funding that goes to police departments to non-policing forms of public safety like education, healthcare, housing and more.

The show addressed this by having Whoopi Goldberg return as City Council Speaker Regina Thomas in the episode “Triumph Over Trauma.” She spoke on the radio supporting the movement. She later met with Frank (Tom Selleck) and they continued to disagree.

But the episode ended with them having a conversation on the radio. The police commissioner also got to talk to upset citizens.

Danny Reagan might stop going rogue

The detective is known to step on toes while working. But he might have a new attitude this season.

“Danny is more aware on a personal level that being the kind of rogue cop who breaks rules and steps on boundaries, if it was ever cool, is really not cool now,” executive producer Kevin Wade told TV Insider. “Many of the [early] stories revolve around him making choices based on the fact that the climate has changed, that public opinion of police has been influenced by some brutal behavior.”

It’s been revealed that Danny’s friend, Lt. Mike Gee (Eric B.) will help him make this change. Wahlberg said the commanding officer “is a little older and wiser and gives Danny the latitude he needs to keep his intensity while encouraging him to try new approaches to solving cases. I guess you could say he teaches Danny to play chess instead of checkers.”

He might not be the only Reagan to make a change

Danny won’t be the only one to rethink how he does his job this season. Frank might finally retire because of the movement.

“Frank is seriously considering resignation,” Selleck told TV Insider. “The job is so wearing on him. He’s looked for ways out before, but this time it’s serious. He doesn’t think he’s being effective in this antipolice climate, and he can’t protect the rank and file. So maybe it’s time for new blood.”

It’s hard to say who would step into his place. Danny, Joe (Will Hochman), and Jamie (Will Estes) also work in the NYPD. But they all are pretty young and not focused on taking the job. Fans will have to keep watching to see if the family will change this season.