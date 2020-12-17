Cyberpunk 2077 unplayable; pulled from online Sony stores

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) released a statement today announcing the news.

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store.”

The statement said SIE will be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.

The game was initially scheduled to be released on April 16, but was pushed back to September 17. It was then further delayed until November 19 and finally released last Thursday.

In a statement shared with the Cyberpunk community earlier this week, developers CD Projekt RED apologised for the debacle, admitting it should’ve paid more attention to the development on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

The PlayStation 5 version of the game has no set release date but gamers are hopeful that all the reported problems will be fixed by any release date.

The physical version of the game is still available for PlayStation from local retailers.