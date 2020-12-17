Cyberpunk 2077 bosses ranked worst to best

Cyberpunk 2077 spends most of the game building up Adam Smasher as the Big Bad. He murdered Alt Cunningham, the girlfriend of V’s digital ally, Johnny Silverhand. So by the time V actually gets to fight him, it’s satisfying — almost as satisfying as wiping that ‘borg smirk off his face.

Part of the fun of the Adam Smasher boss fight is that it takes away most of your cyberware. If you’ve used cyberware for most of the game, you’ll have to get familiar with more conventional weapons. You’ll also have to change up your tactics during the fight.

In the first phase, Adam will alternate between devastating melee attacks with his fists and suffocating fire from his wrist-mounted smart gun. In order to defeat Adam Smasher, focus fire on his right arm to destroy it and take away his punching ability. Once his health is low enough, he’ll retreat and fire missiles at you while pairs of henchmen attack in waves. Kill the henchmen with grenades, keep shooting Adam in the face, and avenge Alt.