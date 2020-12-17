Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase files with regulators to go public

Article content continued

If the SEC approves Coinbase’s listing plans, it would represent a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates vying for mainstream endorsement.

Many cryptocurrencies have struggled to win the trust of mainstream investors and the general public due to their speculative nature and potential for money laundering.

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is one of the most well-known cryptocurrency platforms globally and has more than 35 million users in more than 100 countries.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Armstrong, in September offered a severance package to employees unwilling to cope with the cryptocurrency exchange’s new policy of not entertaining discussions on societal and political issues.

