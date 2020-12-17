RELATED STORIES

Crispin Glover is on his way to Red Bird Lane, as one of the latest cast additions to HBO Max’s upcoming psychological horror series.

Announced back in August 2019, Red Bird Lane follows eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house, all for different reasons, and quickly realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them. Sara Gran (Southland) penned the pilot.

Glover (American Gods) — who joins series regulars Susan Sarandon (Ray Donovan), Kiersey Clemons (Angie Tribeca), Isidora Goreshter (Shameless), Danny Huston (Yellowstone), Ash Santos (AHS: Coven), Fiona Dourif (The Blacklist), Tara Lynne Barr (Casual) and Dizzie Harris — will play Jonah, a very bad man who can kick! came to the house for money.

Newly cast recurring guest stars, meanwhile, include James Urbaniak (Difficult People) as the charming and arrogant Tanner, who came to the house for something unspeakable; Jamie Clayton (Sense8) as hard-edged Jessica, who came to the house for fraud; Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher) as the enigmatic Eloise, who came to the house for a dinner party; and Grantham Coleman as handsome and cruel Sigmund, who came to the house to bury a secret.

Lastly, Damon Dayoub (NCIS) will guest star as Ian Goodman, a handsome philosophy professor.