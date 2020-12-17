Could The Clermont Twins Be Headed To ‘LHHH’?

The Clermont Twins could be joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

The news was first announced by TheJasmineBRAND, although no further details have been provided.

Bad Girls Club star Shannade Clermont was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud for stealing debit-card information from James Alesi — her “sugar daddy.”

She was released in March of this year. She was initially meant to be released from prison in June.

Alesi was found dead in his apartment the day after his “prostitution date” with Clermont from the overdose of cocaine mixed with fentanyl. She copped to taking his card and racking up $20,000 in charges over the next few months before she was caught. She claims that she did not know he was dead when she left with his card. Shannade said that she learned of Alesi’s death the same way that everybody else did.

CLERMONT TWINS ON BGC

Her sister, Shannon, held things down for her while she was away.