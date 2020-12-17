College football Week 16: Picks and preview

The final rush of college football games before bowl season (whatever that will look like) is upon us.
This week, we’ll offer our previews and predictions (point spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) for all scheduled conference championship games, plus those contests featuring teams residing in the College Football Playoff rankings and other intriguing matchups.
All times Eastern.
Conference USA: UAB (5-3) at Marshall (7-1), Friday, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
For a third consecutive season, UAB is playing in the Conference USA title game. Marshall, meanwhile, is back in the championship contest for the first time since 2014. The Blazers, though, have played just one game since Halloween — a 21-16 win over Rice on Dec. 12. The same Rice squad that ended Marshall’s perfect season with a 20-0 victory on Dec. 5. These teams last played in 2014.
Prediction: Marshall (-4 1/2)
MAC: Ball State (5-1) vs. Buffalo (5-0) at Detroit, MI, Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Ball State is a great story amid a turbulent college football season. The Cardinals have secured their first winning season since 2013 and are playing for their first Mid-American Conference crown since 2008. However, their main goal is to somehow contain Buffalo star Jaret Patterson, who has rushed 83 times for 815 yards with 14 touchdowns over the last three games. The Bulls won 40-24 in the most recent meeting with Ball State on Nov. 16, 2017.
Prediction: Buffalo (-13)
Pac-12: Oregon (3-2) at USC (5-0), Friday, 8 p.m., Fox
In another 2020 quirk, North Division-champ Washington will not face USC in the league’s title game because it does not have enough scholarship players available due to COVID-19 issues. Enter Oregon, which finished one-half game behind the Huskies and enters this game coming off consecutive losses to Oregon State and Cal. USC, meanwhile, is looking to remain perfect and grab a New Year’s Six bowl spot. The Trojans, though, have lost six of to the Ducks.
Prediction: USC (-3)
Big 12: No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2) vs. No. 6 Iowa State (8-2) at Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Noon, ABC
It seems possible both the Sooners and Cyclones could earn a New Year’s Six bowl regardless of this result. Oklahoma has won six straight since that 37-30 loss at Iowa State on Oct. 3. The Sooners are also looking for a fifth straight Big 12 title. But, they’ll likely need to stop Breece Hall (1,357 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns), who rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns against them in October, in order to do that. The Cyclones, winners of five straight, haven’t won a conference crown in any league since 1912.
Prediction: Oklahoma (-5 1/2)
Big Ten: No. 14 Northwestern (6-1) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (5-0) at Indianapolis, IN, Saturday, Noon, Fox
This is a rematch of the 2018 league title game where Northwestern was competitive, but still lost 45-24. We can debate all day if the rule change to allow Ohio State in this game was fair after playing just five times in 2020. The reality, however, is that the Buckeyes are the best team in the Big Ten and perhaps in the country. The Wildcats, who have lost 13 of the last 14 to Ohio State, allow 14.6 points per game. But, can they really stop a group that’s scoring at an average of 46.6 points per game?
Prediction: Ohio State (-20 1/2)
Sun Belt: No. 19 Louisiana (9-1) at No. 12 Coastal Carolina (11-0), Saturday, 3:30p.m., ESPN
I would not be surprised if this ends up being the most entertaining game of the weekend. Coastal has needed second-half rallies to win three of its last four contests. The visiting Chanticleers also needed a 40-yard, Massimo Biscardi field goal with 4 seconds left to beat the Ragin’ Cajuns 30-27 on Oct. 14. Since that defeat, Louisiana owns a 227-125 scoring advantage during its six-game winning streak.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina (-3 1/2)
ACC: No. 3 Clemson (9-1) vs. No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) at Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, 4 p.m., ABC
Here we go. Can Ian Book (2,382 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, two interceptions, 12 rushing TDs) and Notre Dame beat Clemson again? If he does, will that leave the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff ? Before we go there, remember that Trevor Lawrence (2,431 yards, 20 TDs, three INTs) was recovering from a COVID-19 bout when Clemson fell 47-40 at South Bend in early November. He’s back for this one. Let’s get it on.
Prediction: Notre Dame (+10 1/2)
Mountain West: Boise State (5-1) vs. No. 24 San Jose State (6-0) at Las Vegas, NV, Saturday, 4:15 p.m., Fox
Lost amid this unprecedented college football season has been the success of San Jose State, which two years ago was 1-11. Now, thanks to a defense that’s yielding just 17.5 points per game, the Spartans are in a position to win their first conference title contest. In order to do that, they must finally take down Boise, which is 14-0 all-time in this series. These teams were slated to play last month, but COVID-19 kept that from happening. The Broncos are looking for a third league title in four years.
Prediction: Boise State (-6 1/2)
AAC: No. 23 Tulsa (6-1) at No. 9 Cincinnati (8-0), Saturday, 8 p.m., ABC
There are some pundits complaining that the CFP committee is giving Cincinnati a raw deal by ranking two-loss teams such as Florida and Georgia higher in the standings. One committee argument is that the Bearcats, who average 40.1 points and only allow 15.0, haven’t played since Nov. 21 due to COVID-19 issues. They were slated to play Tulsa, which is trying to win seven straight for the first time since 2012, last week.
Prediction: Cincinnati (-14)
SEC: No. 1 Alabama (10-0) vs. No. 7 Florida (8-2) at Atlanta, GA, Saturday, 8 p.m., CBS
Florida’s seemingly improbable loss to LSU last weekend took some luster off this contest. Alabama is the undisputed No. 1 team in the country and has allowed an average of 8.8 points over its last six games. The Tide have outscored the Gators 226-81 during a six-game winning streak in the series — three of those matchups came in the SEC Championship Game. The most recent, a 54-16 Alabama thrashing in the 2016 title contest.
Prediction: Alabama (-17)
No. 5 Texas A,amp;M (7-1) at Tennessee (3-6), Saturday, Noon, ESPN
Barring an upset here and if things fall in place elsewhere (say, Notre Dame beats Clemson), there’s a chance Texas A,amp;M could find itself in the College Football Playoff. The Aggies have won six straight and outscored South Carolina, LSU, and Auburn 99-30 over their last three games. It was 2016, the last time Texas A,amp;M faced Tennessee, which snapped a six-game slide last weekend with a win at Vanderbilt.
Prediction: Texas A,amp;M (-14)
Nebraska (2-5) at Rutgers (3-5), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
It’s been another disappointing season for the Cornhuskers. It’s also a wonder why coach Scott Frost is not sitting on a hotter seat. The good news for Nebraska is that it has a chance to improve to 5-0 versus Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, look to win four Big Ten games in a season for the first time since joining the conference in 2014.
Prediction: Rutgers (+6 1/2)
Florida State (3-6) at Wake Forest (4-4), Saturday, Noon, ACC Network
Not the sexiest opening act for the ACC Championship Game, but this matchup is what it is. The first season of the Mike Norvell era at Florida State was a rough one, but the squad has a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time in 2020. Wake, meanwhile, is trying to avoid a third consecutive defeat after allowing 104 points in losing its last two games versus North Carolina and Louisville.
Prediction: Wake Forest (-6 1/2)
Air Force (3-2) at Army (8-2), Saturday, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network
In true 2020 fashion, last week’s Army-Navy showdown was not the final contest among service academies for the season. The coveted Commander-in-Chief Trophy is on the line this weekend at West Point. Army, eyeing a third consecutive win, has lost 19 of the last 24 against Air Force, which is also aiming for a third win in a row. heading into this matchup.
Prediction: Army (+2 1/2)
Mississippi (4-4) at LSU (4-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
Considering what LSU has endured on and off the field — all, by which, of its own doing, a .500 regular season would be welcomed at this point. Upsetting Florida at The Swamp last week should be a highlight of the Tigers’ season. Don’t look now, however, but Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels have averaged 48.0 points during its current three-game winning streak.
Prediction: LSU (+2 1/2)
Missouri (5-4) at Mississippi State (2-7), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., SEC Alternate
Remember back when Mississippi State’s season-opening 44-34 win over LSU seemed like a big deal? Since then, Mike Leach’s Bulldogs have not scored more than 24 points in any game. Now, Missouri has allowed 97 points over its last two games, but the Tigers should still be the better team on the field Saturday.
Prediction: Missouri (Pick ‘Em)
Minnesota (3-3) at Wisconsin (2-3), Saturday, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network
The battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe is on after being canceled during the regular season. COVID-19 has hindered both teams in 2020. However, short-handed Minnesota is trying for a third straight win after beating Purdue and Nebraska by a combined 10 points. Wisconsin, on the other hand, has totaled 20 points during its current three-game losing streak. The Badgers, though, have won 15 of 16 in this border rivalry.
Prediction: Minnesota (+12 1/2)
Illinois (2-5) at Penn State (3-5), Saturday, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Give Penn State and coach James Franklin some credit. The team did not fold following its horrid 0-5 start. Now, they’ll try to end the regular season with a fourth straight win after outscoring 89-48 Michigan, Rutgers, and Michigan State over the last three weeks. Illinois, meanwhile, closes its season (assuming no bowl opportunity) days after parting ways with coach Lovie Smith. Penn State has won two straight and 14 of the last 18 against the Illini.
Prediction: Penn State (-15)
Stanford (3-2) at UCLA (3-3), Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN
Take a step back and consider as upended as this college football season has played out, it’s actually been relatively successful for these two Pac-12 stalwarts. Stanford has overachieved in a sense and will aim to close its season with a fourth consecutive victory. The Bruins, meanwhile, could very well end up posting their first winning season since going 8-5 in 2015. UCLA snapped an 11-game slide to the Cardinal with last year’s 34-16 victory.
Prediction: UCLA (-7)
Michigan State (2-5) at Maryland (2-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
UPDATE: This game has been canceled.
Considering the uncertain landscape of the bowl season amid a global pandemic, it’s possible one of these teams ends up bowling with a win. Michigan State’s struggles have been on the offensive side of the ball, averaging just 18.0 points. Maryland, meanwhile, has struggled to gain a collective rhythm due to COVID-19 issues. The Terps have totaled 35 points in losing its last two versus Indiana and Rutgers. These teams have combined for 86 points over the last three meetings — all won by the Spartans.
Prediction: Maryland (-2)
