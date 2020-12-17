Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs- WSJ By

© . A Coca-Cola truck makes its way through downtown Los Angeles



() – Coca-Cola (NYSE:) Co is cutting 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in the United States, as part of its restructuring efforts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The cuts represent roughly 12% of the company’s U.S. workforce and will be made through a combination of buyouts and layoffs, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/coca-cola-to-cut-2-200-jobs-11608231600?mod=latest_headlines, citing a company spokesman.

Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.