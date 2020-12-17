Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs- WSJ By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . A Coca-Cola truck makes its way through downtown Los Angeles

() – Coca-Cola (NYSE:) Co is cutting 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in the United States, as part of its restructuring efforts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The cuts represent roughly 12% of the company’s U.S. workforce and will be made through a combination of buyouts and layoffs, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/coca-cola-to-cut-2-200-jobs-11608231600?mod=latest_headlines, citing a company spokesman.

Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR