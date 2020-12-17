Christopher Walken Says It’s ‘Too Late’ for Him to Own Cell Phone or Computer

WENN/PNP

While he is not necessarily opposed to modern tech, the ‘Pulp Fiction’ actor reveals that he has been relying on ‘nice’ people to let him borrow such things.

Christopher Walken has shocked his fans by revealing that he never owned a cell phone or computer. While making a virtual appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote “Wild Mountain Thyme“, the “Pulp Fiction” actor claimed that it was “too late” for him to have those devices.

“Somebody had to come and set this up because I don’t have a cell phone or a computer,” the 77-year-old told host Stephen Colbert during the Tuesday, December 15 interview. When pressed whether he was opposed to modern tech, he was quick to object and clarify, “No, no I just got to it too late.”

The actor playing Frank Abagnale Sr. in “Catch Me If You Can” went on to explain, “I think I’m right at a certain age where it just passed me by.” He added, “I never got involved in it because it would be strange to have any 10-year-old be much better at it than I am.”

“The other thing is that cell phones and that sort of thing is… It’s a little bit like a watch,” the Oscar winner continued. “If you need one, someone else has got it. People are nice about letting me borrow things.”

Although he personally did not have a cell phone, Christopher said he was given the device during filming. “Sometimes on a movie they’ll give me a cell phone, but it’s more so that they can find me… like a tracking collar. If I want to use it, someone has to dial it for me, that kind of thing,” he spilled.

Cell phones aside, the "Percy" star additionally talked about his collection at home. He admitted to have a pair of trunks of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali and later explained how he got the shorts.





“Muhammad Ali, you know, in the early 70s, his title was taken away and people don’t know it but… he did other things, he appeared in Broadway show and he had kind of an act where he toured,” he shared. “I was working in a theater in Canada and he came through town with his show and he left his boxing trucks to be auctioned for charity for the theater and I went and got them.”