Christmas chaos as states and territories close borders against Northern Beaches Sydney cluster; NSW cases balloon to 17; French president diagnosed with COVID-19

Christmas plans for thousands of Australians have been thrown into chaos with states and territories rushing to introduce new restrictions after Sydney’s Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster grew to 17 cases.

The NSW Government has asked local residents to limit all movement and has warned it is “likely” more cases will be discovered following a testing blitz in the area and routine contact tracing interviews.

Huge queues at a COVID-19 testing clinic at the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Nedland, Perth, West Australia, after the state government announced new rules for travellers from NSW in light of the Sydney northern beaches outbreak

Overnight, leaders and chief health officers across the country held emergency meetings to decide what new restrictions to impose on travellers from NSW, with many opting for two-week quarantine periods for those most likely to have come into contact with the Northern Beaches cluster.