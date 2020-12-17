Christine Quinn Sounds Off on Chrishell Stause, Tarek El Moussa & More

Earlier this month, Tarek spoke out about the comment.

“Christine has a big mouth,” the Flip or Flop star said on the Dec. 8 episode of Amanda Hirsch‘s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “She said some s–ty things about us. And that’s about it. We’re not really interested in dealing with her nonsense.”

He also slammed Christine’s claims that the couple calls the paparazzi on themselves: “Listen, just because she’s never been famous before and she doesn’t know how it works, she doesn’t have to talk. It just makes her look stupid.”

On Daily Pop, Christine responded to everything Tarek said. “I feel like he looks stupid,” she expressed. “This was a year ago. He’s bringing it up now.”

Added Christine, “Why are you so obsessed with me? I mean, I’m thrilled, but that was so long ago.”