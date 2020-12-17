China says to share part of lunar samples with scientists from other countries – Latest News

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
BEIJING: China plans to share data and samples that the Chang’e 5 probe obtained during its recent mission to the moon, based on international cooperation conventions, said the deputy head of the country’s space agency.

The lunar samples will be mainly used for scientific research, Wu Yanhua, deputy head of the China National Space Administration, told a press briefing.

//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE -- if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){ TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){ if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){ (function(){ function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src', (("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") + "static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js"); try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){} } $( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();}); })(); } }); }

//--END Chartbeat CODE -- //-- Facebook Pixel Code -- !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function() {n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)} ;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n; n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here. fbq('track', 'PageView'); //-- DO NOT MODIFY --> //-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR