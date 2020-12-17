Charlie Puth Music Explanations On TikTok

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

He makes it look so easy.

Yes, one could use TikTok to dance or just watch other people dance. But Charlie Puth is doing something I actually am truly into. He’s showing us how he makes music, and it’s honestly really cool.

Obviously I already knew he was talented, but watching him create stuff and tell us how he’s doing it while he’s doing it makes me feel legitimately amazed.

@charlieputh

Do what you do best TikTok…

♬ November – Charlie Puth

It seems so simple and yet, why didn’t I think of that? (Other than the fact that I would have no idea how to).

THANK U FOR ENLIGHTENING ME, MR. PUTH!!!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR