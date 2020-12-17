Charlie Puth Music Explanations On TikTok

He makes it look so easy.
Yes, one could use TikTok to dance or just watch other people dance. But Charlie Puth is doing something I actually am truly into. He’s showing us how he makes music, and it’s honestly really cool.
Obviously I already knew he was talented, but watching him create stuff and tell us how he’s doing it while he’s doing it makes me feel legitimately amazed.
@charlieputh
Do what you do best TikTok…
♬ November – Charlie Puth
It seems so simple and yet, why didn’t I think of that? (Other than the fact that I would have no idea how to).
THANK U FOR ENLIGHTENING ME, MR. PUTH!!!
