Celebrities When They Were Younger

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: I would really have liked to meet young Christopher Walken.
1.
What you might think of when you think of Ricky Gervais:
What Ricky Gervais looked like in his twenties:
2.
What you might think of when you think of Dame Helen Mirren:
What Dame Helen Mirren looked like in her twenties:
3.
What you might think of when you think of Céline Dion:
What Céline Dion looked like in her twenties:
4.
What you might think of when you think of Bob Ross:
What Bob Ross looked like in his twenties:
5.
What you might think of when you think of Dolly Parton:
What Dolly Parton looked like in her twenties:
6.
What you might think of when you think of James Earl Jones:
What James Earl Jones looked like in his twenties:
7.
What you might think of when you think of Diane Keaton:
What Diane Keaton looked like in her twenties:
8.
What you might think of when you think of Meryl Streep:
What Meryl Streep looked like in her twenties:
9.
What you might think of when you think of Alec Baldwin:
What Alec Baldwin looked like in his twenties:
10.
What you might think of when you think of Jeff Goldblum:
What Jeff Goldblum looked like in his twenties:
11.
What you might think of when you think of Christopher Walken:
What Christopher Walken looked like in his twenties:
12.
What you might think of when you think of Jessica Lange:
What Jessica Lange looked like when she was in her twenties:
13.
What you might think of when you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger:
What Arnold Schwarzenegger looked like when he was in his twenties:
14.
What you might think of when you think of Ellen DeGeneres:
What Ellen DeGeneres looked like in her twenties:
15.
What you might think of when you think of Elton John:
What Elton John looked like in his twenties:
16.
What you might think of when you think of Anjelica Huston:
What Anjelica Huston looked like in her twenties:
17.
What you might think of when you think of Nicole Kidman:
What Nicole Kidman looked like when she was (almost) in her twenties:
18.
What you might think of when you think of Sir Patrick Stewart:
What Sir Patrick Stewart looked like in his twenties:
19.
What you might think of when you think of Sir Ian McKellen:
What Sir Ian McKellen looked like in his twenties:
20.
What you might think of when you think of Sir Sean Connery:
What Sir Sean Connery looked like in his twenties:
21.
What you might think of when you think of Jason Momoa:
What Jason Momoa looked like in his twenties:
22.
What you might think of when you think of Jeff Bridges:
What Jeff Bridges looked like in his twenties:
23.
What you might think of when you think of Steven Tyler:
What Steven Tyler looked like when he was (almost) in his twenties:
24.
What you might think of when you think of Diana Rigg:
What Diana Rigg looked like in her twenties:
25.
What you might think of when you think of Dame Maggie Smith:
What Dame Maggie Smith looked like in her twenties:
26.
What you might think of when you think of Donatella Versace:
What Donatella Versace looked like in her twenties:
27.
What you might think of when you think of Martha Stewart:
What Martha Stewart looked like in her twenties:
28.
What you might think of when you think of William Shatner:
What William Shatner looked like in his twenties:
29.
What you might think of when you think of Morgan Freeman:
What Morgan Freeman looked like when he was (almost) in his twenties:
30.
What you might think of when you think of Betty White:
What Betty White looked like when she was in her twenties:
31.
What you might think of when you think of Stevie Wonder:
What Stevie Wonder looked like when he was in his twenties:
32.
What you might think of when you think of Bruce Springsteen:
What Bruce Springsteen looked like when he was in his twenties:
33.
What you might think of when you think of Stevie Nicks:
What Steve Nicks looked like when she was in her twenties:
34.
What you might think of when you think of Larry David:
What Larry David looked like when he was in his twenties:
35.
What you might think of when you think of Bill Gates:
What Bill Gates looked like when he was in his twenties:
36.
What you might think of when you think of Catherine O’Hara:
What Catherine O’Hara looked like when she was in her twenties:
37.
What you might think of when you think of Dr. Phil:
What Dr. Phil looked like in his twenties:
38.
What you might think of when you think of Goldie Hawn:
What Goldie Hawn looked like in her twenties:
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!