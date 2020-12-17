Home Entertainment Celebrities When They Were Younger

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: I would really have liked to meet young Christopher Walken.

1.

What you might think of when you think of Ricky Gervais:

What Ricky Gervais looked like in his twenties:


Fin Costello / Redferns / Getty Images


Fin Costello / Redferns / Getty Images

2.

What you might think of when you think of Dame Helen Mirren:


Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images

What Dame Helen Mirren looked like in her twenties:


Fairfax Media Archives / Getty Images

3.

What you might think of when you think of Céline Dion:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

What Céline Dion looked like in her twenties:


Ponopresse / Getty Images


Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

4.

What you might think of when you think of Bob Ross:


Acey Harper / The Life Images Collection via Getty Images

What Bob Ross looked like in his twenties:

5.

What you might think of when you think of Dolly Parton:


John Lamparski / Getty Images

What Dolly Parton looked like in her twenties:


Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images


Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images


Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

6.

What you might think of when you think of James Earl Jones:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

What James Earl Jones looked like in his twenties:


CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images


CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images


Harry Benson / Getty Images

He’s actually in his early thirties in this one.

7.

What you might think of when you think of Diane Keaton:


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

What Diane Keaton looked like in her twenties:


Fairchild Archive / Penske Media / Shutterstock


Fotos International / Getty Images


Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

8.

What you might think of when you think of Meryl Streep:


Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

What Meryl Streep looked like in her twenties:


Jack Mitchell / Getty Images


Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

9.

What you might think of when you think of Alec Baldwin:


Jim Bennett / Getty Images

What Alec Baldwin looked like in his twenties:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images


Time & Life Pictures / The Life Picture Collection via Getty Images

10.

What you might think of when you think of Jeff Goldblum:


Noam Galai / Getty Images

What Jeff Goldblum looked like in his twenties:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images


Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

He’s actually in his early thirties in this one.

11.

What you might think of when you think of Christopher Walken:


Stephane De Sakutin / Getty Images

What Christopher Walken looked like in his twenties:


Frank Edwards / Getty Images


Jack Mitchell / Getty Images


Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

12.

What you might think of when you think of Jessica Lange:


John Lamparski / Getty Images

What Jessica Lange looked like when she was in her twenties:


FilmPublicityArchive / United Archives via Getty Images

13.

What you might think of when you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger:


Bg004 / GC Images / Getty Images

What Arnold Schwarzenegger looked like when he was in his twenties:


Jack Mitchell / Getty Images


Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

14.

What you might think of when you think of Ellen DeGeneres:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What Ellen DeGeneres looked like in her twenties:


Time & Life Pictures / The Life Picture Collection via Getty Images


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

15.

What you might think of when you think of Elton John:


Dave Simpson / WireImage / Getty Images

What Elton John looked like in his twenties:


Val Wilmer / Redferns / Getty Images


Val Wilmer / Redferns / Getty Images

16.

What you might think of when you think of Anjelica Huston:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What Anjelica Huston looked like in her twenties:


Evening Standard / Getty Images


Louis Goldman / Getty Images

17.

What you might think of when you think of Nicole Kidman:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What Nicole Kidman looked like when she was (almost) in her twenties:


Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

She wasn’t quite in her twenties yet, but I couldn’t pass up this picture.


Patrick Riviere / Getty Images


Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

18.

What you might think of when you think of Sir Patrick Stewart:

What Sir Patrick Stewart looked like in his twenties:

19.

What you might think of when you think of Sir Ian McKellen:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

What Sir Ian McKellen looked like in his twenties:


Radio Times / Getty Images


Radio Times / Getty Images

20.

What you might think of when you think of Sir Sean Connery:


Andreas Solaro / Getty Images

What Sir Sean Connery looked like in his twenties:


Evening Standard / Getty Images

21.

What you might think of when you think of Jason Momoa:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

What Jason Momoa looked like in his twenties:


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

22.

What you might think of when you think of Jeff Bridges:


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

What Jeff Bridges looked like in his twenties:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

23.

What you might think of when you think of Steven Tyler:


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

What Steven Tyler looked like when he was (almost) in his twenties:


Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

He was 19 in these pictures.


Richard Mccaffrey / Getty Images


Chris Walter / WireImage / Getty Images

24.

What you might think of when you think of Diana Rigg:

What Diana Rigg looked like in her twenties:


Sunset Boulevard / Getty Images


Terry Disney / Getty Images

25.

What you might think of when you think of Dame Maggie Smith:

What Dame Maggie Smith looked like in her twenties:


Evening Standard / Getty Images


Sydney O’meara / Getty Images


Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

26.

What you might think of when you think of Donatella Versace:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What Donatella Versace looked like in her twenties:


Christophe Thorimbert / Getty Images

27.

What you might think of when you think of Martha Stewart:

What Martha Stewart looked like in her twenties:


Frank Horvat / Getty Images


Susan Wood / Getty Images

28.

What you might think of when you think of William Shatner:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

What William Shatner looked like in his twenties:


CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images


CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

29.

What you might think of when you think of Morgan Freeman:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

What Morgan Freeman looked like when he was (almost) in his twenties:

30.

What you might think of when you think of Betty White:


Kelsey Mcneal / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

What Betty White looked like when she was in her twenties:


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images


ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

31.

What you might think of when you think of Stevie Wonder:


Michael Kovac / Getty Images

What Stevie Wonder looked like when he was in his twenties:


Archive Photos / Getty Images


Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

32.

What you might think of when you think of Bruce Springsteen:

What Bruce Springsteen looked like when he was in his twenties:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

33.

What you might think of when you think of Stevie Nicks:


Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What Steve Nicks looked like when she was in her twenties:


Fin Costello / Redferns / Getty Images


Fin Costello / Redferns / Getty Images

34.

What you might think of when you think of Larry David:


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

What Larry David looked like when he was in his twenties:


ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Technically, he’s in his early thirties here.

35.

What you might think of when you think of Bill Gates:

What Bill Gates looked like when he was in his twenties:


Donaldson Collection / Getty Images


Doug Wilson / Getty Images

36.

What you might think of when you think of Catherine O’Hara:


Eric Mccandless / Getty Images

What Catherine O’Hara looked like when she was in her twenties:


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

37.

What you might think of when you think of Dr. Phil:

What Dr. Phil looked like in his twenties:

38.

What you might think of when you think of Goldie Hawn:


Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

What Goldie Hawn looked like in her twenties:


Joseph Klipple / Getty Images


Joseph Klipple / Getty Images


Joseph Klipple / Getty Images

