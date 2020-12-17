CCTV shows moment motorist chases two thieves riding his stolen motorbike and RAMS them off road

CCTV footage shows the moment a vigilante driver rammed thieves riding his stolen motorbike, killing one.

Mihai Dinisoae hunted down Joshua Molloy, 28, and Mikey Dunwiddie, 28 – who were riding pillion – during the high speed chase through Newcastle.

He raced the wrong way around roundabouts in his car and smashed into the back of the bike, sending Molloy hurtling into a lamppost which killed him instantly.

Dinisoae, 32, was jailed on Wednesday for ten years for the manslaughter of passenger Molloy.

Mihai Dinisoae (left) was jailed for ten years for the manslaughter of Joshua Molloy (right), who died at the scene

Newcastle Crown Court was told the thieves approached Dinisoae’s house in Fenham on bicycles before Dunwiddie emerged with the £450 motorbike and Molloy was on his push bike.

Molloy is understood to have mounted the machine clutching his pedal bike before later ditching it.

CCTV captured Romanian national Dinisoae racing on the wrong side of the road as he tried to catch up with the thieves – who were not wearing helmets – on May 5.

When he reached them, he repeatedly rammed his Vauxhall Vectra into the back of the motorbike, which caused the horror crash.

After knocking them off, he left Molloy dead and Dunwiddie seriously injured in the busy road.

Emergency services rushed to the crash site but Molloy died and driver Dunwiddie was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested Dinisoae hours after the smash and he admitted he had pursued the men but claimed they had lost control and he was not at fault.

Newcastle Crown Court was told Molloy and an associate had stolen Dinisoae’s bike from outside his house in Fenham

Shocking video captured Romanian national Dinisoae racing on the wrong side of the road as he tried to catch up with the thieves on May 5

The thieves are pictured riding pillion – with Molloy on the back with Dunwiddie driving, who has not been named – as they took off with the bike

He was last month cleared of murdering Molloy following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, but has since admitted manslaughter.

He had already confessed to causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the wounds to Dunwiddie.

After the case, Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks said Dinisoae should have called the police instead of taking the law into his own hands.

She said: ‘I have no doubt that Mihai Dinisoae had completely lost control of his emotions and was intent on chasing down his victims.

‘He made no attempts to alert authorities of the theft and instead tried to chase down the two men himself to get his hands on his property.

‘The footage demonstrates just how mindless the actions of Dinisoae were that morning and he has ultimately led to Josh’s death.’

Dinisoae is seen in this CCTV picture in his Vauxhall Vectra racing after the thieves on May 5

After knocking them off his bike, he left them both severely injured in the busy street. Emergency services rushed to the crash site (pictured) but Molloy died and 28-year-old Dunwiddie was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Dinisoae was also issued with a four-year driving ban that will begin upon his release from prison.

The case drew a strong reaction when Northumbria Police posted about it on its Facebook page.

The force wrote: ‘Regardless of the circumstances leading up to Josh’s death, his family have been robbed of a loved one and we are glad that Dinisoae will now face a significant spell behind bars.’

One person said he wanted to buy Dinisoae a pint, and others added vigilante action was inevitable if crimes went unpunished.

The messages prompted the police to respond, urging people to treat Mr Molloy’s grieving family with respect.

Northumbria Police wrote: ‘We would ask those commenting to show respect to the family of a man who lost his life in this incident.

‘Regardless of his actions, he did not deserve to die in this way and the nature of some of the comments already being posted is deeply upsetting to his loved ones who have done nothing to deserve the pain and grief they continue to experience at this .

‘Please be kind to each other and show respect. If you watch the video compilation of this offender’s driving you will agree the streets are safer with him behind bars.’