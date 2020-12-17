EntertainmentCBS ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Theo Vanderway Reminded Some Fans Of A Young Jack Abbott – Did We Miss Out On Something Great?By Bradley Lamb - December 17, 202002ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp CBS ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Theo Vanderway Reminded Some Fans Of A Young Jack Abbott – Did We Miss Out On Something Great? – Daily Soap Dish HomeCelebritiesTyler JohnsonCBS ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Theo Vanderway Reminded Some Fans Of A Young Jack Abbott – Did We Miss Out On Something Great?