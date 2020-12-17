Breaking Down Hallmark’s Roster of Leading Ladies for Christmas

Movies: Matchmaker Santa (2012), A Royal Christmas (2014), Family for Christmas (2015), A Christmas Melody (2015), A Wish for Christmas (2016), The Sweetest Christmas (2017), Pride and Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018), Christmas in Rome (2019), The Christmas Waltz (2020), It’s Time For Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020)

Signature: She has the range, but her go-to seems to be sweet and overworked young professional who has to find her voice…while finding love.

Without question, Chabert has appeared in the most Hallmark movies overall, showing up on Christmas and Valentine’s Day, as well in in June Weddings, Fall Harvest and other eventized programming since 2010. She starred in four films in 2019 a.k.a. she’s a leading lady for all seasons and occasions.

The Party of Five and Mean Girls star plays into the nostalgia the network loves to tap into, and was picked to host the 2019 Christmas: A First Look special. She’s a friendly and familiar face viewers love to spend time with, so if anyone could take Bure’s Christmas crown, it’s her.