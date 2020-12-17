‘Black Mafia Family’: Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris Cast in Drug Drama

RELATED STORIES

A Grimm cop and a Practice legal eagle are the two newest members of Starz’s Black Mafia Family.

Russell Hornsby and Steve Harris will be series regulars in Curtis “50 Cent’” Jackson’s new drama, our sister site reports.

The drama is based on the real lives of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, kingpins of a wide-reaching drug syndicate that came to power in the late 1990s/early 2000s.

Hornsby will play Charles Flenory, the family patriarch. A struggling musician, Charles “uses faith, fortitude and humor to keep his family on the straight and narrow” — per the character description — as he tries to keep Terry out of older brother from getting bulldozed by Demetrius’ ambition and influence.

Harris will play Detroit Police Department veteran Detective Bryant who goes way back with Demetrius. Bryant’s assignation to a major anti-drug push will make him choose between his profession and his loyalty to Demetrius.

In related news, rapper Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight also joined the cast in the recurring role of Monique, a paralegal for a high-powered Detroit defense attorney and a single mom who also is one of Demetrius’ lovers.

In addition to playing Grimm‘s Det. Hank Griffin, Hornsby’s resume includes Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, The Affair, Proven Innocent and Seven Seconds, as well as the feature films Fences and The Hate U Give.

Harris played lawyer Eugene Young on The Practice. His other TV work includes Friday Night Lights, Awake, Justified, Chicago P.D. and Filthy Rich.

Starz ordered Black Mafia Family to series in April.