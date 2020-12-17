Billy Zabka reveals how he got cast in Karate Kid

Ask any of your friends from college who are still trying to make it as actors, and they’ll tell you that there are unwritten rules when you walk into an audition. “Arrive early,” is one of them. “Don’t touch anybody,” is another. Finally, there’s “Try your best not to make Ralph Macchio wet his pants.”

But according to Zabka, those last two rules went out the window when he auditioned to play Johnny Lawrence. By his own recollection, Zabka didn’t think that he was right for the part, but a gig’s a gig. “It was the iciest room ever,” he told Hollywood Outbreak. “There’s like, 50 mes in there, and everybody’s out-badassing the next guy.”

Zabka recalls going back outside to wait in his car, overwhelmed by the experience of sitting in a room full of dudes trying to channel a martial arts bully. When his time finally came to audition, he says, this stress reached a fever pitch. “One of the rules of auditions, and I don’t recommend it, is ‘don’t touch anybody,'” Zabka continued. “I grabbed John (Avildsen, the director) … and I threw him down in his seat, and he’s still filming.”

After finishing his scene, Zabka says he walked back into the room and apologized, putting his behavior down to being too in-character. Apparently it all worked in his favor — at the end of a follow-up audition, he remembers waiting outside the building to find out what Ralph Macchio thought of his performance. “He goes, ‘well, I told the director everybody was great, but you legitimately scared the s*** out of me.'”

And that’s how you make it to the big time, kids. Terrify the future star of My Cousin Vinnie.