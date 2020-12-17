Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Turn Romance Into ’90s Films Homage in ‘Body Language’ Music Video

The visuals for the ‘Bounce Back’ rapper’s new song off ‘Detroit 2’ displays the on-again-off-again couple reenacts classic scenes from such movies as ‘Poetic Justice’ and ‘Waiting to Exhale’.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko got nostalgic for the music video of “Body Language”. On Wednesday, December 16, the “Bounce Back” rapper released the visuals for his latest single, offering fans a ’90s film homage twist to his romance with his on-again-off-again girlfriend.

Directed by child., the nearly 5-minute promo opened with the 32-year-old MC tackling on Larenz Tate‘s character Darius Lovehall from 1997 film “Love Jones“. After he rapped his lines at what seemed to be an open mic night, the scene transitioned to him as a postal worker making his way to his love interest which served as a homage to “Poetic Justice“.

Aiko entered the scene by playing Sean’s love interest, a salon employee originally played by Janet Jackson in the 1993 film. Throughout the promo, the “To Love & Die” singer could also be seen setting ablaze her ex’s car, mimicking what Angela Bassett did in “Waiting to Exhale“, and reenacting Nia Long‘s iconic cab conversation from “Love Jones“.

The steamy music video has also recreated a scene from another classic ’90s romance film “The Best Man“. Near the end, Sean got to relive what Taye Diggs‘ character Harper experienced at his best friend Lance Sullivan’s bachelor party. Sean’s collaborator for the song, Ty Dolla $ign, popped into the scenes one in a while to tie up the love stories together.

On the day of the music video release, Sean shared on Instagram a clip from the promo. Along with it, he wrote, “Know it’s a lot on ya mind, but I need ya focus now! Body Language music video out now @Jheneaiko n @tydollasign #Detroit2 Run this up, this one of them ones.” He also put out a number of stills with a caption that read, “Big homage paying to a few of my favorite flicks growin up.”

<br />

“Body Language” came off Sean’s fifth studio album, “Detroit 2”, which debuted at the top of Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. It was written by him along with Dolla $ign, Aiko and producer Key Wane. Its music video was Sean’s second release in one month following the dropping of “Wolves” video featuring Post Malone and his own mother.