Behind the scenes of The Witcher season 2

The official Twitter account for The Witcher answered the invocation of the Law of Surprise on the first day of Witchmas, revealing three new images of props and sets that will feature in the upcoming second season of the series. They each seem to relate to the history of witchers, a group of magical people who hunt monsters and of which the main character Geralt (Henry Cavill) is a member. Along with the three photos was an intriguing caption: “Today, you’ve chosen destiny. Honor the witchers who came before, now look around and let your curiosity explore.”

The photos include a collection of different swords and an image of a banner donning the sigil of the Scoia’tael, a combatant guerrilla army of sorts that hates humans. Their exact role in The Witcher season 2 hasn’t yet been revealed, but it’s clear that Geralt or one of the other main characters, like Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) or Ciri (Freya Allan), will have a run-in with them. The third and final picture shared by the account shows a handful of medallions that belong to the School of the Wolf, an establishment that trained many witchers (including Geralt) throughout the years, but has since dissolved.

With the set photos starting off the Witchmas celebration in a big way, fans likely have a lot of great sneak peeks to look forward to as the event progresses — perhaps even news of a season 3 renewal.