Australia vs India pink ball Test Shane Warne news

The pink ball Test in Adelaide has become one of the must-see matches on the cricket calendar.

Indeed, the day-night version of the sport’s traditional format has been generally well received around the world, even by those who were initially sceptical.

The strange variables of the swinging ball under lights creates a fascinating sub-plot as players and pundits try to work out the best tactics.

But the pink ball remains a part-time deal, with just one Test under lights each Australian summer.

And Australian spin king Shane Warne wonders why.

Shane Warne at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Getty)

“I believe the pink ball should be used in all Test matches,” Warne said on Fox Cricket during day one of the Australia v India Test at the Adelaide Oval.

“Day games, not just day-night games.

“I think the pink ball, you can see it easier, the crowd can see it easier, it generally does more than the red ball and it looks fantastic on TV.

“So why not use the pink ball the whole time?

“Maybe change it every 60 overs because it goes soft.

“But I’d be using the pink ball for every Test match.

“More of it I say.”

Cummins presents Green with Australian cap

The first pink ball Test was played between Australia and New Zealand in Adelaide in 2015.

Warne took all 708 of his Test wickets with the traditional red ball but he argues that it no longer offers the bowlers enough assistance.

Kookaburra makes both the red and pink balls used in Australian Test cricket.

“No more red ball,” Warne said.

“It doesn’t swing, it doesn’t do anything, it goes soft after 25 overs.

“It’s been pathetic for so long now, the red ball.

“Except the Duke ball in England, they’ve just been a rubbish ball, the red ball.

“The pink ball can’t be any worse than what the red ball’s been in Test cricket.

“We haven’t seen swing, seam, it does absolutely nothing.

“So let’s try the pink ball in Test cricket.”