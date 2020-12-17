Audio Of Tom Cruise Yelling At Crew Who Broke COVID-19 Rules!!

Tom Cruise is not taking any chances with COVID-19 — and recently, members of his film crew found that out the hard way after the actor tore into them for breaking the COVID-19 rules.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf*ckers,” he yells in the leaked audio clip. “I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever!,” he continues, before adding, “If I see you do it again, you’re f*cking gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f*cking do it again.”

Apparently, he was triggered when he witnessed two crew members standing close than 6ft together.

More than 300,000 people have died from the deadly virus in the United States alone. Currently, more than 17 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has killed more than 1.6 million people worldwide.