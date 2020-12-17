Arians defends Tom Brady, QB doesn’t ‘get enough credit’

There clearly have been some ups and downs in the relationship between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady in their first season together. It nevertheless appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach doesn’t want anyone criticizing the veteran quarterback except him.

Arians insisted at the time of Brady’s signing with the Bucs that the six-time Super Bowl champion would not receive preferential treatment. He has been true to his word, as Arians has publicly called out the veteran quarterback on numerous occasions this season over his play and decision-making.

The two have apparently continued to develop a rapport amid Arians’ airing of grievances as Brady familiarizes himself with the coach’s system. The Buccaneers head coach actually came to Brady’s defense Wednesday amid national criticism of the QB’s play. Arians did so by pointing out how the Bucs’ offense rose to the occasion after stumbling out of the gate in last Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.