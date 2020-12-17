Anthony Mackie on Falcon and Winter Soldier

On the most challenging Falcon and Winter Soldier scene to film, Mackie had an answer at the ready. “It’s always hard to fly, [and] my first flying scene is kind of extreme. So my flying was very difficult,” he told . Judging from the trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we’ll see Mackie’s Sam Wilson flying to greater heights than ever before in the new series.

When Disney first announced the streaming project, it was unclear whether The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would take place before or after Endgame, considering Captain America (Chris Evans) gave his iconic shield to Sam in the final few minutes of the film. But right at the start of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s trailer, we see Sam in the Captain America exhibit at the Smithsonian, where he delivers the line, “The legacy of that shield is … complicated.” Later in the trailer, Bucky says, “People need something to get behind. They need a symbol.”

Almost more telling about the series’ time and direction is the chosen iconography for the logo — Captain America’s shield. While Mackie is certainly excited to play a new Captain America, it might take some time for his character, the government, and the world to get to that point. And it looks like the upcoming series will provide the building blocks for everyone to get on board.

Mackie’s latest film Synchronic releases on digital on January 12, 2021, with a DVD release set for January 26. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.