Animated render of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds leaks

Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds have leaked yet again, this time in the form of a 360-degree animated render courtesy of Evan Blass.
The South Korean tech giant’s next wireless earbuds are rumoured to launch alongside the Galaxy S21 series in early January. The Galaxy Buds Pro would be the follow-up to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live, which only released in September, and the Galaxy Buds+, which came out in late February. However, the Buds Pro will be the successors to the Buds+, meaning will likely see the successor to the Live Buds during the second Unpacked event of the year.
The wireless earbuds previously leaked in three different colours: black, violet and silver. These colours match the rumoured hues of the S21 series, though there doesn’t seem to be any indication of pink Galaxy Buds Pro.
Regarding features, the Buds Pro are expected to be Samsung’s answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro. This means they’ll likely include high-end wireless earbud features like active noise-cancelling.
We’ll likely learn more about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro at a still-rumoured launch event set for January 14th.
Image credit: Voice (Evan Blass)
Source: Voice (Evan Blass)