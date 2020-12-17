Andrew Cuomo Denies Sexually Harassing Former Staffer

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has released a statement denying allegations from a former aide that he sexually harassed her for years.

“I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has,” Cuomo told reporters earlier this week. “But it’s just not true.”

But the drama is far from over.

Rep. Elise Stefanik has called for an independent probe into claims by Cuomo’s former aide, Lindsey Boylan.

“I am publicly calling for an independent investigation into the serious allegations of pervasive workplace sexual harassment and verbal abuse by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The people of New York deserve a Governor who lives up to his own public statements on sexual harassment,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Boylan made the allegations via her Twitter account:

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

She continued: “Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one,” she added. “And I *know* I am not the only woman.”