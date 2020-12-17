Amber Heard Really Unprepared for 2020

Instagram

The ‘Aquaman’ actress admits ‘nothing could have prepared’ her for the gloomy 2020 which becomes even more eventful for the actress due to her legal battle with ex-husband.

–

Amber Heard has confessed she was unprepared for the year’s events which included the Covid-19 pandemic and a courtroom showdown with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The “Aquaman” star hit headlines this year when she appeared as British newspaper The Sun’s star witness in her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s high-profile libel case against the publication. And in an interview with Sky News, she touched on the struggles she has endured in recent months.

In November, Judge Justice Nicol ruled that the tabloid’s report on allegations that Depp was violent towards Heard was “substantially true.”

Heard told Sky News, “Nothing could have prepared me for 2020, let’s face it. I don’t think I’m alone in saying that. I don’t think anything could have prepared me.”

The actress, who was promoting her new TV series “The Stand“, in which she plays a survivor of a flu which kills 99 per cent of the population, explained the show forced her to ask questions about being faced with “unbelievable circumstances and incredible adversity.”

Filming on the show finished in March (20) just before the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, and she agreed the series, which is based on a Stephen King novel, is “timely” and she was drawn to her character Nadine Cross’ “complexity.”

“I don’t want to play a character that’s easy to understand or whose motivations are transparent, it’s more interesting to play a character who is functioning like many of us are behind several layers of masks that change, depending on what our situation is and who we are dealing with,” she continued.

“That’s part of what I like about the series in general is that it forces the audience to think: ‘What would I do when faced with unbelievable circumstances and incredible adversity and everything being on the line? What would you do? What would you fight for? And then, you know, ‘who would you be?’ I like that this forces you to think about things in that way.”

“And I know anyone who’s been through this year can relate – that’s exactly what we have found ourselves asking ourselves a lot.”

Towards the end of Depp’s libel trial, Heard made a statement outside the court saying it had been “incredibly painful” to relive her break-up, adding she hoped to finally move on.

However, her ex has applied to appeal the judgment, and is also suing her in the U.S. over a separate Washington Post article written two years ago.

“The Stand”, which also stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, and Alexander Skarsgard, premieres on Starzplay on 3 January (20).