All that’s redacted in the Texas lawsuit against Google

That old expression that the second time is a charm may apply in antitrust. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and nine fellow AGs dropped a 130-page lawsuit against Google on Wednesday that’s quite a bit more interesting than the Justice Department’s lawsuit filed in October.

As you may have guessed from the page count, this one is a Texas-sized doozy of blockbuster allegations that Google has illegally monopolized each and every part of the market for digital advertising: the ad servers that host the ads, the exchanges where online publishers sell space for ads, the networks where advertisers list ads, and the tools everyone uses to help them manage the complex system in real time.

Unfortunately and bizarrely, the Texas complaint is riddled with redactions, those blacked-out lines of text that are typically used to shield proprietary or confidential information from the public. Here, every single internal Google email, memo, code name, joking code name, and quotation is redacted. For example:

In a couple of places, the AG’s complaint even blacks out its own legal reasoning. And at least twice, something is redacted in one part of the complaint but then revealed in a later part.

So, for your education, for your edification, and for your general amusement on a snowy day here in Boston, here is the gist of the Texas AG’s antitrust case against Google based on the many redacted texts:

Google’s percentage share of the digital ad market

Number of ads Google’s ad servers process per day

The cut of every ad sale Google collects

Something a Google exec “frankly conceded” about the design of Google’s ad exchange

The true design goal of Google’s ad tool for small web sites

Google’s commission rate on ads from small advertisers

The percent of time customers using Google’s ad tools spend buying or selling ads from Google’s ad exchange

Something Google said to the FTC in 2008 about its ad server

Google’s estimate of the percent of online publishers using its ad server

Google’s description of publishers’ difficulties in switching to rival ad servers

The name of the team within Google’s New York office that designed a program called RPO to make ad bidding less competitive

The name of one of Google’s bid rigging programs

A screenshot of said bid rigging program

Something Google employees discussed at an October 13, 2016 meeting

The code name of a program Google developed to compete with a publisher-developed technique called header bidding

A Google slide deck about the pain caused by Facebook’s support of header bidding

An October 5, 2016 internal presentation to senior Google execs about Facebook and header bidding

Something Facebook VP Dan Rose told Mark Zuckerberg in an email about Google and header bidding

Details of an agreement Facebook and Google struck in 2018 allegedly to undercut header bidding

The Star Wars character Google used as an internal code name for the agreement

A word that appears 20 times in that agreement

The way Google’s mobile format, AMP, actually hurts publishers

Google’s strategy in withholding YouTube ad inventory from competing ad tools

Google’s name for a restricted access data set that combines information from its search ads, YouTube ads, and display ads

Google’s name for its scheme to arbitrage ad pricing

The name of Google’s future project to turn the entire web into a walled garden it controls

A summary document of the walled garden plan

It’s more than likely that this lawsuit will be consolidated with the DoJ one (and any subsequent lawsuits to come), or all will be tried before a common judge. And maybe that judge will order a few of these redactions removed. A reporter can hope! Have a great day and, if you’re on the East Coast, enjoy the snow.

Aaron Pressman

@ampressman

[email protected]

***

