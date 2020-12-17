‘All My Children’ Sequel Series ‘Pine Valley’ Revival at ABC

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are raising Kane — maybe even Erica.

The married alumni of daytime’s All My Children are among the team working on a primetime continuation of the long-running soap opera, our sister site reports.

The new project is titled Pine Valley, aka the Pennsylvania community in which AMC was set. It will center on a young reporter with a secret agenda who arrives in town to bring Pine Valley’s deadly history to light. But, naturally, the young journalist gets tied up in a feud between the Santos and Kane families.

Per , the prospective show will have a heightened tone, and a relationship to soaps similar to Jane the Virgin‘s relationship to telenovelas. The bulk of the cast would be new characters, with some familiar faces —including Consuelos and Ripa — possibly sprinkled in.

Ripa and Consuelos played Hayley and Mateo Santos on the original daytime drama, which ran for more than four decades on ABC before a brief stint of new episodes that premiered online via The Online Network. Its biggest star, Susan Lucci, portrayed Erica Kane for the entire ABC run.

Along with Consuelos and Ripa, the project’s executive producers include Andrew Stearn (Shameless); Leo Richardson (EastEnders, Star), who also will write the script; and Robert Nixon, son of late AMC creator Agnes Nixon. ABC Signaure will produce.

What do you think about the idea of an All My Children sequel? Hit the comments and let us know!