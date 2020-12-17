Alex Fine Reveals the Prayer He Said To Nab His Now-Wife Cassie

There’s a saying that a man or woman who prays for you is the one you should marry. Ciara has women around the world begging for the prayer she says she used to find her prince charming in her relationship with Russell Wilson. Now, Alex Fine is revealing that he too said a special prayer for his now-wife, Cassie.

Alex Fine and Cassie’s whirlwind love story

It’s suspected that Cassie met Fine through her longtime ex, Diddy. Apparently, the hip hop mogul hired Fine to be Cassie’s personal trainer. Sparks reportedly flew in the gym. Cassie was previously with Diddy for over a decade, though they did not go public with their relationship until the near end.

Cassie and Fine began dating in Dec. 2018, with Cassie making their love Instagram official with photos of the two from a holiday party. In June 2019, Cassie announced she was pregnant with her first child.

“We couldn’t be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives,” Cassie and Fine told E! News in a joint statement in June. “We are so blessed.” Two months later, the couple announced their engagement.

They tied the knot in an intimate beachside Malibu ceremony weeks later. A very pregnant Cassie donned a lace veil and off the shoulder dress. She also happily accepted Fine’s name.

In Dec. 2019, a year after announcing their relationship to the world, Cassie gave birth to a baby girl, Frankie Fine.

Alex Fine reveals the prayer he said for Cassie

Cassie and Fine are currently expecting their second child together. The announcement came in the form of stunning pregnancy photos Cassie shared with her 7.4 million Instagram followers.

Hours earlier, the singer and model posted an adorable video of her and Fine with daughter Frankie with the caption “Coming soon.” In the video, Cassie debuts her baby bump as Frankie and Fine gush nearby.

The love of fans and famous friends began pouring in with comments. Everyone from Lauren London to Karrueche Tran shared their excitement for the growing family.

The comment section of The Shade Room was equally as full when the popular blog reposted Cassie’s announcement. Fine replied to fans on the blog that his life with a family was manifested by a simple prayer.

“Been saying I’m the one who prayed though,” Fine wrote, per Bossip. “Prayed, blew out birthday candles, when there was a shooting star of 11: 11 Nov. 11th ALL AT SAME TIME. Dear Lordt [sic] please get me a [sic] the baddest sweetest wife in [sic] the planet. Thank ya Jesus amen.”

Fine continuously gushes over his wife in touching Instagram posts. In August, his tribute to Cassie for her birthday echoed similar sentiments.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. Every morning I wake up to you and Frankie and I ask god why I’m this lucky it seems like a dream. I love you with every ounce of my being and can’t wait for all our family adventures,” he wrote.

The couple’s new baby is due sometime in early 2021.