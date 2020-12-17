Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna show you how to twin a cold-shoulder top

Twinkle Khanna always manages to crack us up with her funny one-liners and witty captions on social media. Last night the actress had her husband Akshay Kumar joining her to make sure we laugh at their cute romance.



Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were probably at a dinner date and the couple decided to take a click. And this click is not just any normal couple selfie. While Twinkle was wearing a cold-shoulder top, Akshay Kumar decided to slip down the side of his tee and twin with his wife. The twining of this power couple got everyone smiling and the actress captioned the click saying, ‘Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) # YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSom etimes.’

Now isn’t that really sweet!

Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes pic.twitter.com/KCVLeUtmzu

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 16, 2020



Akshay Kumar always makes sure that amidst his tight schedule, he does give family time and pampers his wife, Twinkle Khanna. The actor will soon start shooting for Bachchan Pandey earlier next year with Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon.