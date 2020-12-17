A Reboot Is in the Works at a Popular Streaming Service and Here Are the Details

Little House on the Prairie is one of the most popular television series of its time. Though it ran from 1974 to 1983 on NBC and had over 200 episodes, it is just as notable today as it was when it first aired. This is why it is no surprise that Hollywood is trying to recreate the magic of the show for a new time period and age. It was recently announced that a reboot of the show is in the works at CBS All Access, which will be revamped soon to be Paramount+.

Melisssa Sue Anderson as Mary Ingalls Kendall, Robert Kenneally as Seth Barton on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ | Bruce Birmelin/NBCU Photo Bank

What is ‘Little House on the Prairie’ about?

The show, set in the 1870s, is based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books. It follows the Ingalls family and Laura herself is portrayed by Melissa Gilbert. The rest. of the family includes her mother and father, Charles (Michael Landon) and Caroline (Karen Grassle), as well as her two sisters Mary (Melissa Sue Anderson) and Carrie (Sidney Greenbush). Laura is the series’ narrator.

After being on the air for almost 10 years, the show ended. Gilbert, who was a child when it first started, was married by the time it ended. Speaking with The New York Times in 1984, Gilbert said, “‘I didn’t think a married woman should still be coming to her father for advice. But when we started this show, we never imagined it would last this long.”

The reboot in the works now and the prior attempts

Entertainment Weekly broke the news this week that the show is getting a reboot at Paraamount+ The project is from Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content as the studio are developing it as “a one-hour dramatic series adaptation.” Trip Friendly will be an executive producer. His father, Ed, acquired the movie and TV rights to Ingalls Wilder’s autobiographical novels.

Exclusive: Paramount TV Studios is developing a long-awaited reboot of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ as a one-hour dramatic series adaptation. https://t.co/i3jQKNUiIX — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 17, 2020

This is not the first attempt at rebooting The Little House on the Prairie. The Wonderful World of Disney aired a miniseries back in 2005. From 2008 to 2010, there was also a touring musical based on the show.

Sony Pictures had a Little House movie in the works, but the project fizzled out once Amy Pascal left in 2015,. “We came close but not close enough,” said Friendly at time. Despite reboot attempts not making any progress yet, the show airs on syndication in the U.S. on networks like the Hallmark Drama channel and UPtv, among others.

Per Entertainment Weekly, at least one former cast member is down to make a cameo in the reboot. Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson said, “I’m just the right age to play Mrs. Oleson. I’m totally there. I have no shame.” No word on if any others would want to return as well.