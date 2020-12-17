A day of hope, and warning, as a vaccine is rolled out in the U.S.

Pharmacists across the United States got a happy surprise when they opened up newly delivered coronavirus vaccine vials and discovered that some held more than their labels indicated.

Word that the vaccine supply may be somewhat less scarce than thought came hours before the latest pandemic figures made one thing abundantly clear: Americans will need every drop.

By the end of the day on Wednesday, 3,607 new deaths from the virus has been reported in places as disparate as Los Angeles County, Calif., and Lee County, Va. That was nearly 500 more than the record set one week earlier. And new infections were put at more than 244,365, also a record.

It was, nevertheless, a day of hope as people across the country rolled up their sleeves and got shots.