76ers only interested in Harden at ‘discount-aisle price’

Since the moment that James Harden trade rumors began to surface, the Philadelphia 76ers have been mentioned as a likely suitor. But while the internet has run rampant with speculation about a possible trade between the Houston Rockets and Philly, it turns out the 76ers may not be all that interested in selling the farm to grab Harden.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Philadelphia is not against trading for Harden but is not willing to break the bank in order to acquire the former MVP.

“Sources say the Sixers want to see what new coach Doc Rivers can do with this new roster and have no urgency to pay anything more than a discount-aisle price for Harden anytime soon,” Amick wrote.

The primary roadblock preventing a 76ers-Rockets trade seems to be Philly’s unwillingness to include one of their young stars in a potential deal, while Houston would most likely insist on either Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid being included in the trade. Daryl Morey, who was Houston’s general manager for over a decade before becoming Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations this offseason, previously stated that he did not intend to trade Embiid or Simmons, even for an elite talent like Harden.

If Philly does not turn out to be a legitimate trade partner for Houston, it will be interesting to see what other teams emerge as potential landing spots for Harden. The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have also been rumored as potential teams interested in Harden, though, similar to the 76ers, there have been reports that neither destination is realistic.