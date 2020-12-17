51 Is Greater Than 1

Over the spring and summer, Mitch McConnell repeatedly declared that he had a litmus test for any new coronavirus stimulus bill: It had to protect businesses from lawsuits from workers or customers who contracted the virus.

“We have a red line on liability,” he said at one point. “I won’t put a bill on the floor that doesn’t have liability protection in it,” he said at another. “No bill will pass the Senate without liability protection for everyone related to the coronavirus,” he added.

But McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, has since erased that red line. Congressional leaders and Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, are nearing agreement on a $900 billion bill that doesn’t include liability protection.

So why did McConnell, arguably the savviest politician in Washington, fold?

The answer offers an important reminder of how the Senate really works and how it could become less dysfunctional in the near future than it has been lately.