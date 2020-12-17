3CLogic Continues to Expand International Presence and ServiceNow Market Share

Article content continued

Serving millions of global customers annually, the firm required a voice solution capable of triggering ServiceNow workflows to reduce the number of calls to live agents while optimizing the customer and agent experience when one was required. The ability to drive intelligent customer journeys and self-service experiences leveraging ServiceNow data was key, as was the desire to adopt a solution with limited to no need for customization or perpetual maintenance.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms how enterprises communicate with their customers and employees by providing voice-enabled solutions that integrate with digital platforms and workflows. These innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. With over a decade of success, 3CLogic is the leading cloud contact center solution for accelerating digital transformation, increasing operational efficiency, and improving the customer journey at every touchpoint.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), 3CLogic enables organizations to create intelligent CRMs through its seamless integrations with leading cloud-computing platforms such as ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM.

With extensive features such as dynamic Conversation Designer, CTI, voice bots, AI, and advanced analytics and reporting, global enterprises can empower work-from-anywhere agents and their supervisors to provide exceptional service.

